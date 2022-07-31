A man who set fire to a woman’s family home and subjected her to a campaign of harassment and abuse has been jailed for four years.

Harry Page, 24, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court after pleading guilty to arson, burglary, stalking involving serious alarm or distress, assault and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

In September 2021, while the woman was out having lunch with a group of friends, a video call to the group showed Page inside the woman’s home in Chelmsford.

Officers arrived to find that her bedroom had been trashed, resulting in hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

While the woman was making a statement to officers at a nearby station, Page called her phone over 40 times. He also sent threatening emails.

Later that evening, nearby officers saw smoke rising from the back of the house and found that the rear room was on fire.

Page later admitted to re-entering the house and setting it on fire resulting causing over £200,000 worth of damage.

The woman told police that she had been experiencing harassment and torment for months and Page was arrested a few days later, charged and remanded in custody.

Officers from Essex Police Domestic Abuse Investigation Team have praised the bravery of the woman, who said that Page’s actions have left her “petrified”.

When asked to describe the impact his crimes have had, she said that “the best way I can describe this, is that he has taken my life without killing me.”

PC Jenny Clarke, said “This is once again an awful example of someone setting out to ruin the life of another person, purely because they haven’t been able to manipulate them and get their own way.

“It’s truly despicable and if it hadn’t been for the bravery of the woman who came forward, I think Page would have continued to torment her for the sheer pleasure of it.

“People like her are the reason we do this job day in and day out – they deserve answers and to see the perpetrators held accountable for their actions.”

Page was also issued with a ten-year restraining order and will remain on license for a further two years after serving his sentence as he was deemed to be a dangerous offender by the courts.

