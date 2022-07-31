More than 50 firefighters battled to bring a fire under control that destroyed around 200 acres of field.

The area, equivalent to 25 football pitches, was so vast that crews had to work in several places to prevent it spreading.

Firefighters received a call to Haddenham, in Cambridgeshire, shortly after 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

People across the county were asked to ‘stay fire safe’ as resources had to be dragged in from Suffolk to help.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue tweeted “We’re working hard to make sure we have fire engines available in other areas of the county for other emergency calls, but please try and stay fire safe this evening.

"Think twice about having a bonfire or lighting a fire pit.”

Dozens of firefighters were on hand Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue

“Our crews have worked tremendously hard this afternoon and have got the fire under control. We will keep crews at the scene to make sure it’s safe.”

With the hot and dry weather fire and rescue services across the country have seen workload increase.

Earlier in July wildfires caused BBC Springwatch reserve Wild Ken Hill to go up in flames.

