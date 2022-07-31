Police are urging farmers and landowners to keep outbuildings secure following a string of rural burglaries.

Seven properties were targeted in just a matter of days in Norfolk, with thieves stealing cars, quadbikes and diesel.

In Stonegate, Aylsham: Between 6pm on 19 July and 5am on 20 July 2022, thieves stole keys from a farm building and stole a black Toyota Hilux;

In Lower Street, Wickmere: Between 5.50pm on 19 July 2022 and 7.30am on 20 July, thieves forced access to two barns and stole a quadbike;

In Hedenham Road, Barnham Broom: Between 10pm on 19 July and 6.40am on 20 July 2022, thieves entered an outbuilding and keys to a Dodge Challenger were stolen;

In Fakenham Road, South Creake: Overnight on 18 July 2022, thieves forced access to a barn and stole a Toyota Hilux;

In Hillington: thieves forced access to a stable at around 11.20pm on 19 July and stole keys to a tractor;

In Stoney Lane, Bittering: Overnight on 18 July 2022, 60 litres of petrol, 125 litres of red diesel and a battery charging kit were stolen from a barn;

In Dunham Road, Necton: Sometime overnight on 16 July 2022, thieves forced access to an outbuilding, drove a vehicle over a field and flattened the crops. Nothing was taken.

Norfolk Police are investigating whether the crimes are linked and are keen to hear from witnesses.

PC Chris Shelley said: “Please look-out for any suspicious behaviour and don’t disregard people or vehicles that appear unusual or out of place.

"We always look to see what forensic opportunities are available but the key to catching these criminals could be provided by a member of the public who calls us about something they have seen and believe to be suspicious.

"We may have received other calls about the same incident and when we look at the complete picture, we can start to piece together information to find out what’s happened, identify those responsible and try to prevent it from happening again.”

