Life-support treatment for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee will be stopped on Tuesday after a court ruled on a last-minute bid from his family.

Archie's parents were granted a hearing at the High Court on Monday morning after the health secretary stepped in on Sunday night to ask the courts to "urgently consider" a request from the United Nations.

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities had asked the UK to continue his treatment while the committee examined the case of the Southend youngster.

But the court refused to postpone the withdrawal of life-support treatment any longer than midday on Tuesday.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, t he head of the family division at the High Court, said: "I conclude there should be be no stay granted other than a short stay for the parents to take stock and decide and decide they want to make any further application to the Supreme Court."

Archie has been unconscious since being found at home with a ligature over his head on 7 April, and doctors believe he is brain-stem dead.

The High Court has ruled that doctors can legally withdraw his life support, judging it to be in his best interests, a decision backed by the Court of Appeal.

But his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have appealed for the youngster to be given more time.

Archie's family received a letter over the weekend, explaining the process for withdrawing life support, due to happen at 2pm on Monday, leading them to request the health secretary to intervene.

A last-minute hearing was held on Monday for the court to consider granting Archie a stay until the UN had fully considered the case.

Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

