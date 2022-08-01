England captain Leah Williamson will be the first person to be given freedom of the new city of Milton Keynes.

The honour is to be given after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra time on Sunday to become European champions for the first time.

Williamson led her country to victory, saying she "couldn't be prouder to be English" after the final.

Hailing from Milton Keynes, which became a city in May, Williamson has now become the first person to be given the Freedom of the City, said the council.

Pete Marland, leader of MK Council, said : "Bobby Moore and Leah Williamson - that is good company as the only two England football captains ever to lift a major international trophy.

"Obviously, we are immensely proud that Leah is from Milton Keynes, and I think it would be totally appropriate that the very first person to be given the Freedom of the New City of Milton Keynes is the first woman to lead a national side to international honours and is from MK.

"I have asked that the council start the process of bestowing the honour on her.”

The Freedom of the City is a traditional honour given to a person by a council in recognition of exceptional services.

As well as the honour, Williamson could be in line for a bumper pay day following the victory, according to a football finance expert.

