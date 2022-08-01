A father who had been missing for almost six months has been found dead, police have confirmed.

Christopher Scales, 41, had been missing from Colchester, Essex, since 1 February.

Despite a huge search of the area, Mr Scales could not be found.

Essex Police confirmed a man's body was found in the Distillery Pond area of the city shortly after 5pm on Monday, 25 July.

A forensic post-mortem examination was carried out and the man was identified as Christopher Scales.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter, who have been informed.

In February, Christopher's son Harry Robinson, said his father's disappearance was "killing" him.

A fundraiser has now been launched by friends of his family to raise money for his funeral costs.

Friend Siobhan Carver wrote on the GoFundMe page: "As most of you are aware Chris went missing almost six months ago without a trace. Unfortunately yesterday the worst possible outcome was realised.

"As you can imagine these past six months have been a rollercoaster of emotions and incredibly distressing for Chris's family; wife Emma, son Harry and daughter Lily.

"On top of all this the financial implications of going from a two-income household to a one have been massive.

"Emma and family now face the challenges of trying to get together the money for a funeral for Chris - this is a very expensive and daunting process."

The post added Mr Scales deserved "the very best of send-offs" so that he can "finally rest in peace".

