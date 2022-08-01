A 13-year-old boy has died after swimming in a lake with his friends.

Kyron Hibbert was playing in open water in Stewartby, Bedfordshire, at about 6.45pm on Friday 29 July when he disappeared under the surface of the water.

His friends raised the alarm to Bedfordshire Police, who searched the lake and recovered his body in the early hours of Saturday 30 July.

Kyron's mother said: “My son Kyron - a beautiful, happy and healthy boy.

“You were just growing and being independent, but now you are gone so soon.

“We will love and miss you. Until we see you again, my son. God bless you.”

Emergency services have issued warnings to young people over the summer holidays about the dangers of swimming in open water.

Sam Ostley, Detective Constable at Bedfordshire Police, said: “This is a truly tragic case which has had a devastating impact on Kyron’s family and friends.

“It is an awful reminder of just how dangerous swimming in open water can be – through the shock of the cold, or currents or objects which may be under the surface.

"We would urge people to stick to designated swimming areas which are supervised by lifeguards.

“Our thoughts remain with Kyron’s family and we would ask for people to respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

