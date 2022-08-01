A teenage girl has died after a hit-and-run crash in Norfolk.

It happened at 4.30pm yesterday on the A149 in Stalham, when a silver Lexus SUV crashed into two pedestrians between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road.

A girl in her late teens was pronounced dead at the scene and a second girl, a sixteen year old, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital with an arm injury.

The car did not stop and continued to drive along the same road until eventually crashing into a road sign near a Tesco supermarket.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Norfolk Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward, adding that they are particularly interested in speaking to a man and a woman in a Land Rover Discovery who are believed to have stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.