A 20-year-old woman who died in a hit-and-run crash has been named by police.

Fenella Hawes died when a silver Lexus SUV crashed into two pedestrians on the A149 in Stalham, Norfolk, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road, with the 20-year-old pronounced dead at the scene.

A second girl, aged 16, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with an arm injury.

The car did not stop and continued to drive along the same road until eventually crashing into a road sign near a Tesco supermarket.

In a tribute, Ms Hawes' family said she would be "greatly missed".

They said: "She made our world a better place with her vivacious spirit and lit up our lives with her laughter and quirky sense of humour.

"She could not walk past a cat without stopping for a photo shoot and was looking forward to going to the cat cafe with her boyfriend.

“Her love of the environment and nature was shown in her enjoyment of local walks in woods, the beach and lately in the Lakes."

Ms Hawes had completed two years of studying Natural Sciences at university and was planning a trip to Honduras for the future.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning.

Norfolk Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward, adding that they are particularly interested in speaking to a man and a woman in a Land Rover Discovery who are believed to have stopped at the scene immediately after the collision.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know