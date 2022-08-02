Archie Battersbee’s family want the 12-year-old to be moved to a hospice if his life support is to be cut off, a friend has said.

Ella Carter said the “seven or eight” security guards around his room made for a chaotic environment as his family spent time with the youngster, who is in a comatose state since suffering brain damage four months ago.

His family are waiting to find out from Supreme Court judges if they will intervene to extend his life-support treatment, which had been due to be withdrawn at midday on Tuesday.

Ms Carter said the family did not want Archie to spend his final days in the hospital, echoing comments made by his mother Hollie Dance that the family would like to move him.

“If this is Archie’s last couple of days it needs to be peaceful and it needs to be a calm atmosphere, and it’s the complete opposite really,” said Ms Carter, speaking outside the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since 7 April. Credit: Family photo

“We would really like it to be in a hospice – I mean that’s exactly what they’re designed for, they’re so well-equipped to deal with situations like this.

“If the trust can work with us and co-operate with us in working towards getting him in a hospice we would be forever grateful for that.”

She said the family were still hopeful that Supreme Court judges would grant the family's request for Archie to be given more time.

“We’re hopeful that the Supreme Court will accept our appeal and it will be given the proper consideration it deserves," said Ms Carter.

“I think it’s hard to get hopes up after time and time again of disappointment, but we’re as hopeful as we can be.”

Having left Archie’s room to speak to reporters, she added: “The atmosphere is OK because we’ve got all the family around us at the moment.

“I think things are a little bit tense because the order says that it was going to happen at 12 o’clock today.”

High Court judges had ruled it was in Archie's best interests for treatment to continue no longer than midday on Tuesday, having on Monday rejected a last-ditch appeal for an extension while a UN committee considered his case.

Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, nearly four months ago with a ligature over his head, and his mother believes he was taking part in an online challenge.

A judge has previously said that the medical evidence showed "damage to [Archie's] brain has deprived him of any bodily autonomy", though his family had maintained they had seen signs of progress in his condition and asked for him to be given more time.

Archie Battersbee timeline Archie Battersbee - The story of a four-month court battle 7 April 2022 - Hollie Dance finds Archie unconscious in their home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature over his head. She believes he was taking part in an online challenge. 8 April 2022 - Archie is moved to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London. 26 April 2022 - Barts Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, starts High Court proceedings to run brain stem tests. Hollie Dance urges judge Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to not approve the brain stem tests to "give him [Archie] time to fight back". 13 May 2022 - Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules brain stem tests should be carried out 16 May 2022 -Two specialists at Royal London Hospital try to conduct brain stem tests but are unable to do so as Archie fails to respond to peripheral nerve stimulation test. 25 May 2022 - A hearing is held to decide if further MRI scans should be conducted. Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, Archie's father, do not consent as they fear moving Archie will cause him harm. 27 May 2022 - Court approves that further MRI scans should be conducted. 31 May 2022 - MRI scans conducted. 6-8 June 2022 - Court hearing held to decide if Archie's life support treatment should continue. Specialists say it is highly likely that Archie is "brain stem dead", and that tests conducted showed no discernible brain activity, revealing "significant areas of tissue necrosis". A doctor for the family tells the court he knows of cases where people diagnosed as being dead by "neurological criteria" have been proven to be alive. 13 June 2022 - Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules that Archie is dead based on MRI scan results. "I find that Archie died at noon on Monday 31 May 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day," she rules. Archie's family immediately indicate they will apply for permission to appeal the decision. 20 June 2022 - The family mount an appeal to the same judge, arguing that evidence had not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot agrees that the family have a "compelling" case and the matter is sent to the Court of Appeal. 29 June 2022 - Three Court of Appeal judges uphold the family's appeal, and order a fresh hearing to take place at the High Court in front of a different judge. 11 July 2022 - The new hearing begins in the High Court before Mr Justice Hayden. Doctors treating Archie at Royal London Hospital argue that continuing the treatment will only "delay the inevitable". 15 July 2022 - Mr Justice Hayden concludes that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment, calling the medical evidence "compelling and unanimous". He adds: "There are unfortunately no treatments possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie's brain." Once again, Archie's family say they will appeal the decision. 25 July 2022 - Three Court of Appeal judges hear the appeal, but back Mr Justice Hayden's ruling that treatment can end as it is in Archie's best interests. A stay is put in place for Archie's treatment to continue until 2pm on 27 July. 27 July 2022 - As the stay expires, Archie's family are given a further 24 hours to appeal to European Court of Human Rights. However, they say that court has a "track record" of rejecting cases such as Archie's and instead want to go to the United Nations. They apply to the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal to the UN. 28 July 2022 - Supreme Court judges refuse to intervene, and support the Court of Appeal ruling that Royal London Hospital can withdraw life support treatment lawfully. 29 July 2022 - Archie's family make an application to the UN, under a protocol which allows individuals and families to make complaints about violation of disabled people's rights). 30 July 2022 - The UN issues the UK government's legal department with a request so that it has time to consider Archie's case. 31 July 2022 - The UK government asks the High Court to delay the withdrawal of treatment so that the UN has time to consider the case. 1 August 2022 - A last-minute hearing organised at the request of the health secretary. Lawyers representing Archie's parents say unless the withdrawal of life support treatment is postponed, the court would be "complicit" in "flagrant breach of international law". But Court of Appeal judges refuses to postpone the withdrawal of life-support, extending it only until midday on Tuesday, 2 August. The most senior family judge in the country says the UN convention is an "unconventional international treaty and is not part of UK law", and that it continues to be in Archie's best interests to stop treatment. 2 August 2022 - Archie's family file an appeal to the Supreme Court. Back to top

