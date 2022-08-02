Train passengers were delayed after an escaped tortoise "too heavy to pick up" wandered on to the tracks.

Greater Anglia tweeted that trains between Norwich and Stansted airport were stopped for more than an hour on Monday due to a “giant tortoise”.

Passengers managed to take pictures of the roving reptile out of the train windows as services were held until it had been recovered.

The animal appeared to have a gash on the top of its shell.

Diane Akers, a passenger on a Norwich-bound train, posted a photo of the tortoise standing on the track just after noon, telling Greater Anglia: “It’s still alive but injured.”

In response, the train operator later updated people concerned about the injured tortoise that he had been taken to a specialist team for treatment.

“We have been informed that he will make a full recovery,” said Greater Anglia.

Another passenger, Lydia Jane White, tweeted: “‘Train delayed because of a giant tortoise, too heavy to lift, stuck on the train tracks after having escaped from a local wildlife centre’ is not something I thought I’d ever hear from a train driver!”, adding the hashtag #onlyinnorfolk

The line reopened around 90 minutes later.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know