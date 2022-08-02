A man who assaulted his own brother with a metal pole while shouting "I'm going to kill you" has been jailed.

Jonathan Clements, 52, used the pole to hit his older sibling after a row at a house owned by their father in Wisbech in November 2021.

Clements used a metal pole to hit him on the head three times. His brother fell to the ground and was also hit on the arm and hand as he tried to protect himself.

Clements shouted he was going to kill him as he lashed out.

The victim managed to escape to a neighbour’s house and was taken to hospital with a serious but not life-threatening head injury.

Clements, of Colvile Road, Wisbech, was arrested at the scene.

At Cambridge Crown Court, Clements was sentenced to six years in prison, with a further four on licence, after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

He was also given an indefinite restraining order.

Det Con Jon Edwards said: “Clements’ behaviour on that evening was appalling and his brother’s injuries could have been even worse.

“I am pleased he will now have time to reflect on his actions behind bars.”