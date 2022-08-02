A woman who was caught driving while nearly five times the drink-drive limit had a child in the back of her car, a court heard.

Jurate Rimgailiene was unsteady on her feet and slurring when officers asked her to get out of her car after stopping her shortly before midnight on 24 June.

She had been pulled over in Cambridgeshire after officers spotted she had no rear lights but, despite them switching on their blue lights and sirens, the 34-year-old continued to swerve across lanes and drive well under the speed limit for nearly 30 minutes.

When police looked in the back of the yellow Nissan Juke after she stopped in Cambourne shortly they found a seven-year-old boy in the back of the car.

At the roadside she blew 172 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – almost five times the legal limit of 35. In custody two hours late she blew 131.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Rimgailiene, of Crocus Grove, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop and was given a 12 week sentence suspended for 12 months. She was also disqualified from driving for 32 months.

