Police investigating the murder of a man in Peterborough have charged a second man with murder.

Mihai Dobre, 29, was shot in the back of the head on a housing estate just after midnight on 13 April in Crabtree in the Paston area of the city.

Cambridgeshire Police said Christopher Pycroft, 39, of Crabtree, Peterborough, had been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob.

He appeared virtually at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody. He will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday.

Lewis Hutchinson, 29, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence in April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know