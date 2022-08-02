A mansion which once belonged to Britain's most notorious gangsters is up for sale - and could be yours for £2.25m.

The 16th Century mansion in Suffolk Credit: Anglia Press Agency

This 16th Century Suffolk manor used to belong to London mobsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray.

The twins bought the seven-bedroomed property in six acres of grounds at the height of their terror reign over the criminal world in the East End of London.

The Twins brother Charlie outside the house in Bildeston Credit: Anglia Press Agency

The secluded home in Bildeston near Hadleigh was intended as an escape from the mean streets of Hackney and Shoreditch – a secluded peaceful house just 80 miles from the capital – and a cottage in the grounds where their mother would be safe.

Some older villagers recall the pair in the village. “We all knew who they were and because of their terrible reputation a lot of people were very worried in case they attracted trouble.” said one.

“But they were very polite and even charming.They were popular in the village pubs too – always buying drinks for everyone.”

The Kray twins Ronnie (left) and Reggie were both given life prison sentences for murder in 1969. Credit: PA Archive Images

Another villager said: ”The connection might put some people off buying it – but there aren’t likely to be any bodies buried in the cellar.

“No-one round here at the time had a bad word to say about the Krays – they may have been criminal in London but they behaved like country squires here. Sometimes they picked up the tab for a whole night’s drinking in the pub.”

“This is a small friendly community but I don’t remember their mother joining in village activities – she preferred to keep herself to herself.”

Another said:”Even today we still get football fans from the East End coming up here looking for the Krays country mansion and posing for pictures by the drive and the cottage where Violet lived.”

Violet died in from cancer 1982 at the age of 82.

Their brother Charlie also used it before buying his own hidden country mansion in the village of Sproughton twelve miles away.

Kray's manor - still attracts Eastenders Credit: Anglia Press Agency

Agents describe the property - guide price £2.25 million - as “an elegant period house with a separate cottage and an enormous range of high-quality outbuildings providing studio, gym, office complex and games room. It has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms.”

The Kray’s bought the property in the 1960’s for £11,000 for their mother and as a weekend country retreat but because of their criminal activities, it was raided and searched by detectives investigating the gang’s extortion and protection rackets.

Agent Emmerson Dutton of Bedfords, said:”It is an exceptional house with a fascinating history – there has been a lot of interest.”

The pair famously laundered money through dog and horse tracks but also forged close links with leading political figures including Lord Boothby and their reputation for extreme violence made witnesses afraid to testify and even police were unwilling to apprehend them.

Ronnie, who was eventually certified insane as a paranoid schizophrenic, shot rival gang-member George Cornell in the head in the Blind Beggar pub in Whitechapel in broad daylight – but his trial for murder failed after key witnesses refused to co-operate with the police investigation.

Broadmoor has treated patients such as Charles Bronson and Ronnie Kray. Credit: ITV

The twins later helped friend Frank Mitchell- dubbed "the Mad Axeman" - escape from prison but was later said to have been executed by the Krays when he became difficult to control. His body was never found and said to have buried at sea.

The brothers courted showbiz stars including George Raft, Judy Garland, Diana Dors, Liza Minelli and Jayne Mansfield as well singer Frank Sinatra and comedian Peter Sellers.

But in 1967, Ronnie persuaded Reggie to murder a minor member of their gang, Jack "the Hat" McVitie, after he failed to follow orders to kill the Krays' financial adviser.

McVitie was lured to a basement flat party where Ronnie after a handgun failed to work, stabbed McVitie until he died.

Police had top act and Ronnie and Reggie and 15 other members of their gang were arrested, and in March 1969, the twins were sentenced to life imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 30 years for the murders of Cornell and McVitie.

Ronnie died in 1995 aged 61 after a heart attack at Broadmoor Hospital and Reggie died of cancer in 2000.