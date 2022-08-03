A football fan who celebrated England's Euro 2022 win team by having the trophy tattooed on his leg has been praised by the triumphant Lionesses.

Aaron Moore, a press officer at Harlow Town and Harlow Ladies Football Club in Essex, tweeted that the inking "had to be done", and tagged in members of the winning squad.

When others questioned why he went to such lengths, he replied: "First major tournament win since ‘66 and first in my lifetime!"

In response the official Lionesses twitter feed expressed their joy at this tattoo, replying with a raised hands emoji.

The Harlow Ladies football team play in the FA Women’s National League Division One South East and Mr Moore took the opportunity to encourage more women that are interested to take a look at the clubs there are locally.

"Let’s keep the legacy of the #WEURO2022 going into the new season," he tweeted.

"Women’s football doesn’t end at the WSL. There is some fantastic talent on show in the regional leagues too."

England's women secured the country's first major senior title since the 1966 World Cup with a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany on Sunday night, sparking days of celebrations.

