A Ryanair steward who has admitted to drinking alcohol while working on a flight has told a court: "I am not a criminal".

Sam Thompson, 26, was working on the plane flying from Poland to Stansted Airport on May 18 when a witness saw him drink Jack Daniels from the trolley and later consume a small bottle of wine, Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard.

Police took a breath test from Thompson when he landed at Stansted, with a reading of 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, before he gave a lower reading of 39mcg at Harlow police station.

The legal limit is 9mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath for aviation personnel - lower than the legal limit for driving.

Last month, Thompson, of Warrenfield Close, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, admitted to performing an aviation function as a member of cabin crew while his ability to do so was impaired by drink.

Thompson was due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court this week but was instead committed for sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 31 August.

Police took a breath test from Thompson when the plane landed at Stansted Credit: ITV News

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey noted Thompson was of "previous good character" but said it was an "unusual case" because there were "no sentencing guidelines", implying this was due to the rarity of the offence.

Mr Petchey outlined that under section 95 of the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, the offence could lead to imprisonment for a term of up to two years, a fine or both; or on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum.

As magistrates can only issue sentences of up to 12 months' imprisonment for a single offence, they agreed to commit the matter to crown court.

Michael Carroll, for Thompson, said it was a "great pity" the case could not conclude as planned, but said he had "glowing references" to show the crown court judge.

"We would like Mr Thompson to gain help," chairman of the bench Stuart Cranmer said. "Clearly there will be a punishment element to it but hopefully you will get help."

Mr Carroll, who previously said the defendant and alcohol are "not the best of friends", replied: "I am grateful for your words, I'm sure they give some comfort to Mr Thompson."

Mr Cranmer extended Thompson's unconditional bail but reminded him he must be at court for sentencing.

Thompson, wearing a white shirt, dark trousers and brown shoes, stood and said: "I am not a criminal, sir."

