Hollie Dance explains that doctors in other countries say they are willing to treat Archie Battersbee

The mother of Archie Battersbee says other countries have come forward to offer to treat the 12-year-old, who is due to have his life support withdrawn.

Archie has been in a comatose state since suffering catastrophic brain damage after being found unconscious at home in Southend on 7 April.

A battle over his continuing life support treatment has been fought through the courts over the past three months, with judges ruling that he has no chance of recovery and that it is in his best interests that he be taken off life support.

Supreme Court judges have refused to intervene to allow the UN to consider the case, leaving his family to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, which they did on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters outside the Royal London Hospital, where Archie is being treated, his mother Hollie Dance questioned why his treatment could not take place elsewhere if the UK would no longer continue.

"There are other countries that want to take Archie and they want to treat him," she said.

Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, Archie's parents, at the Royal London Hospital Credit: PA

"Other countries are so supportive and they want him for treatment. They've got high success rates and I personally don't see the harm. If they can offer the slightest bit of hope..." she added.

"Why is it so cut and shut? He has to die in this country because this country doesn't want to treat him any more? There's other countries that want to treat him and I think that he should be allowed to go."

When pressed on what the overseas options were, she said "Tokyo [in Japan]... Italy".

Archie's family have previously said they would like him moved to a hospice for his final days, if life support is not to continue.

Ms Dance said she would like him to be in more peaceful surroundings, suggesting he could be surrounded by "squirrels and wildlife running around", but added that would only be in the "worst case scenario".

Doctors have previously said that moving Archie was not an option because of his complex condition.

She also said that relations between the family and the hospital had "totally broken down" but paid tribute to the work of nurses caring for her son.

Archie Battersbee has been unconscious since being found with a ligature over his head in April. Credit: PA

What has happened to Archie this week?

Over the weekend, a UN committee intervened to ask the UK government to postpone the withdrawal of life support while it considered Archie's case.

At a last-minute hearing organised at the request of the health secretary, lawyers representing Archie's parents told judges that, unless the withdrawal of his life-sustaining treatment was postponed, the court would be “complicit” in a “flagrant breach of international law”.

But Court of Appeal judges ruled that the UN was not part of UK law, adding: “Every day that [Archie] continues to be given life-sustaining treatment is contrary to his best interests and, so, a stay, even for a short time, is against his best interests.”

A direct appeal to the Supreme Court from Archie's parents on Tuesday was refused, with a panel of three judges saying that after assessing the grounds of the appeal, they had concluded that previous judges had been "correct".

The hospital trust caring for Archie told his parents that life support would be withdrawn from 11am on Wednesday, unless an appeal was made to the European Court of Human Rights by 9am.

They submitted that bid and are awaiting news from the European court.

Archie Battersbee timeline Archie Battersbee - The story of a four-month court battle 7 April 2022 - Hollie Dance finds Archie unconscious in their home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature over his head. She believes he was taking part in an online challenge. 8 April 2022 - Archie is moved to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London. 26 April 2022 - Barts Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, starts High Court proceedings to run brain stem tests. Hollie Dance urges judge Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to not approve the brain stem tests to "give him [Archie] time to fight back". 13 May 2022 - Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules brain stem tests should be carried out 16 May 2022 -Two specialists at Royal London Hospital try to conduct brain stem tests but are unable to do so as Archie fails to respond to peripheral nerve stimulation test. 25 May 2022 - A hearing is held to decide if further MRI scans should be conducted. Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, Archie's father, do not consent as they fear moving Archie will cause him harm. 27 May 2022 - Court approves that further MRI scans should be conducted. 31 May 2022 - MRI scans conducted. 6-8 June 2022 - Court hearing held to decide if Archie's life support treatment should continue. Specialists say it is highly likely that Archie is "brain stem dead", and that tests conducted showed no discernible brain activity, revealing "significant areas of tissue necrosis". A doctor for the family tells the court he knows of cases where people diagnosed as being dead by "neurological criteria" have been proven to be alive. 13 June 2022 - Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules that Archie is dead based on MRI scan results. "I find that Archie died at noon on Monday 31 May 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day," she rules. Archie's family immediately indicate they will apply for permission to appeal the decision. 20 June 2022 - The family mount an appeal to the same judge, arguing that evidence had not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot agrees that the family have a "compelling" case and the matter is sent to the Court of Appeal. 29 June 2022 - Three Court of Appeal judges uphold the family's appeal, and order a fresh hearing to take place at the High Court in front of a different judge. 11 July 2022 - The new hearing begins in the High Court before Mr Justice Hayden. Doctors treating Archie at Royal London Hospital argue that continuing the treatment will only "delay the inevitable". 15 July 2022 - Mr Justice Hayden concludes that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment, calling the medical evidence "compelling and unanimous". He adds: "There are unfortunately no treatments possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie's brain." Once again, Archie's family say they will appeal the decision. 25 July 2022 - Three Court of Appeal judges hear the appeal, but back Mr Justice Hayden's ruling that treatment can end as it is in Archie's best interests. A stay is put in place for Archie's treatment to continue until 2pm on 27 July. 27 July 2022 - As the stay expires, Archie's family are given a further 24 hours to appeal to European Court of Human Rights. However, they say that court has a "track record" of rejecting cases such as Archie's and instead want to go to the United Nations. They apply to the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal to the UN. 28 July 2022 - Supreme Court judges refuse to intervene, and support the Court of Appeal ruling that Royal London Hospital can withdraw life support treatment lawfully. 29 July 2022 - Archie's family make an application to the UN, under a protocol which allows individuals and families to make complaints about violation of disabled people's rights). 30 July 2022 - The UN issues the UK government's legal department with a request so that it has time to consider Archie's case. 31 July 2022 - The UK government asks the High Court to delay the withdrawal of treatment so that the UN has time to consider the case. 1 August 2022 - A last-minute hearing organised at the request of the health secretary. Lawyers representing Archie's parents say unless the withdrawal of life support treatment is postponed, the court would be "complicit" in "flagrant breach of international law". But Court of Appeal judges refuses to postpone the withdrawal of life-support, extending it only until midday on Tuesday, 2 August. The most senior family judge in the country says the UN convention is an "unconventional international treaty and is not part of UK law", and that it continues to be in Archie's best interests to stop treatment. 2 August 2022 - Archie's family file an appeal to the Supreme Court. Back to top

