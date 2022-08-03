Two more people have been charged over the death of a young mother whose body was found in a country park.

Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on 22 July.

A man has been charged with her murder and appeared before court earlier this week.

Essex Police said they had also arrested two other people - a 27-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Basildon - on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

The man has since been released under investigation, and the woman on bail.

The force said that a body was found at Wat Tyler Country Park in Basildon on Saturday, with the park and a nearby recycling centre closed while officers continue with inquiries.

The body has yet to be formally identified but Ms Wright’s family have been informed of the development and continue to be supported by specialist detectives, police said.

A Vauxhall Astra owned by Madison Wright who was last seen on 22 July. Credit: Essex Police

Ms Wright's car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon, found four days after she went missing.

Essex Police arrested a man on Friday, and on Sunday officers charged 36-year-old Gary Bennett, of Caister Drive in Pitsea, with murder.

He has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 23 September.

Police still want to speak to anyone who has information but has not yet come forward, in particular anyone who saw Ms Wright or her car between 8.30am on 22 July and Tuesday 26 July.

The force is also appealing for CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident.

Essex Police has set up a dedicated phone line for people to report information to them on 0207 1267612. Information can also be reported online or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.