'Killing people is not always a bad thing', Jamie Crosbie tells officers arresting him

The moment a convicted murderer calmly tells police "killing people is not always a bad thing" was captured on body-worn camera as officers arrested him.

The footage show officers cuffing Jamie Crosbie as he kneels before them, and later holding his bloodied hands above his head as they tell him he is being arrested for the murder of father-of-three Dean Allsop, whom he stabbed 17 times.

"That's a good thing," he tells police. "I'm very happy about that.

"Killing people is not always a bad thing."

Crosbie, 48, of Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich, was convicted of murder on Thursday for what police called a "cold-blooded attack" in April 2021.

Jamie Crosbie told police his murder arrest was "good news". Credit: Norfolk Police

Footage recorded by Norfolk Police shows them confronting Crosbie in the wake of the attack on 14 April, ordering him to come out of his house in Primrose Crescent.

As he shouts to them, blood is trickling down his face from a wound on his head. Elsewhere in the footage, blood is seen splashed on the ground outside Crosbie's house.

Dean Allsop with his partner Louise Newell. Credit: Family photo

Over a three-week trial, Norwich Crown Court was told that Crosbie had argued frequently with Mr Allsop and his family, and on the day he stabbed him had become enraged about the noise of motorbike revving.

Crosbie pleaded to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but denied murder.

He also attacked Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell and another neighbour, both of whom had tried to intervene and stop the attack.

He was found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent and will be sentenced for all the offences on 21 September.

