A man who flew into a rage over his neighbour's noisy motorbike, stabbing him 17 times, has been found guilty of murder.

James Crosbie, 48, had already admitted manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility, after stabbing father-of-three Dean Allsop near Norwich in April 2021.

A jury at Norwich Crown Court took less than two days to reach its conclusion.

Dean Allsop was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew.

Lawyers for Crosbie claim he was suffering from "encapsulated delusional disorder" at the time of the attack.

Crosbie was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder of Mr Allsop’s partner Louise Newell and their friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who had tried to stop the attack. He was was found guilty wounding with intent.

Dean Allsop was attacked in April 2021. Credit: Family photo

During the trial, consultant psychiatrist Dr Richard Pool told the jury at Norwich Crown Court that Crosbie had delusions about time machines, and believed conspiracy theories about Google Earth.

He said Crosbie had what he called a "festering sense" that his life had been destroyed by Mr Allsop and an irrational belief he had been creating a significant community disturbance.

Dr Pool said it was anger over motorbike noise being caused by 41-year-old Mr Allsop that was the trigger for Crosbie's frenzied attack with a knife and a saw.

The court heard that Ms Newell sustained injuries to her forehead, cheek and chest, and Ms Johnson to her arm and neck.

Police cordoned off the road as they carried out their investigations in April 2021. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jurors were told that Crosbie had threatened Mr Allsop with a knife in June 2018, almost three years before the fatal attack, after Mr Allsop put some rubbish in his wheelie bin.

Crosbie was brought to court in 2019 and was convicted of possessing a knife and criminal damage over the 2018 incident, but the neighbours continued to live in the street.

