Archie Battersbee's family have been refused permission to move him to a hospice for his final days, ruling that the 12-year-old should remain in hospital as his life support is withdrawn.

His parents had hoped to win the right to transfer him to a hospice so that he could die "with dignity", and mounted an appeal with the High Court on Thursday morning.

Hollie Dance, the mother of Archie Battersbee, has said the family is “broken but we are keeping going, because we love Archie and refuse to give up on him” after losing a High Court bid to have him transferred to a hospice to die.

But a judge on Friday morning ruled that the youngster could not be moved.

His family have signalled they will appeal this ruling and a stay on withdrawal of life support has been granted until 2pm, for the appeal to be lodged.

Archie has been in a comatose state with catastrophic brain damage since being found unconscious at home in Southend on 7 April.

He is being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions, including ventilation and drug treatments, at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

Ruling that the 12-year-old should remain in hospital while his life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn, Mrs Justice Theis said: “Archie’s best interests must remain at the core of any conclusions reached by this court.

“When considering the wishes of the family, why those wishes are held, the facilities at the hospice, what Archie is likely to have wanted, … the risks involved in a transfer … and the increasing fragility of his medical condition, I am satisfied that when looking at the balancing exercise again his best interests remain as set out (in the ruling of July 15), that he should remain at the hospital when treatment is withdrawn.

“The circumstances outlined by Dr F of the physical arrangements at the hospital and the arrangements that can be made will ensure that Archie’s best interest will remain the focus of the final arrangements to enable him peacefully and privately to die in the embrace of the family he loved."

Unconditional love and dedication

Mrs Justice Theis concluded her judgment by saying: “I return to where I started, recognising the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family.

“Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a golden thread that runs through this case.

“I hope now Archie can be afforded the opportunity for him to die in peaceful circumstances, with the family who meant so much to him as he clearly does to them.”

The trust had previously said Archie’s condition is too unstable for a transfer and that moving him by ambulance to a different setting “would most likely hasten the premature deterioration the family wish to avoid, even with full intensive care equipment and staff on the journey”.

The family's legal battle came to an end on Wednesday evening when the European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene to postpone the withdrawal of Archie's life support.

A High Court judge has ruled that it is in his best interests for treatment to end, and appeals to the Court of Appeal, the United Nations, the Supreme Court and the ECHR have failed to overturn the decision.

Following the European court defeat, Hollie Dance, Archie's mum, conceded it was "the end".

Life-support treatment was due to end at 11am on Thursday, though the appeal to move him meant that it was put on hold until the court had ruled.

Archie Battersbee timeline Archie Battersbee - The story of a four-month court battle 7 April 2022 - Hollie Dance finds Archie unconscious in their home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature over his head. She believes he was taking part in an online challenge. 8 April 2022 - Archie is moved to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London. 26 April 2022 - Barts Health Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, starts High Court proceedings to run brain stem tests. Hollie Dance urges judge Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to not approve the brain stem tests to "give him [Archie] time to fight back". 13 May 2022 - Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules brain stem tests should be carried out 16 May 2022 -Two specialists at Royal London Hospital try to conduct brain stem tests but are unable to do so as Archie fails to respond to peripheral nerve stimulation test. 25 May 2022 - A hearing is held to decide if further MRI scans should be conducted. Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, Archie's father, do not consent as they fear moving Archie will cause him harm. 27 May 2022 - Court approves that further MRI scans should be conducted. 31 May 2022 - MRI scans conducted. 6-8 June 2022 - Court hearing held to decide if Archie's life support treatment should continue. Specialists say it is highly likely that Archie is "brain stem dead", and that tests conducted showed no discernible brain activity, revealing "significant areas of tissue necrosis". A doctor for the family tells the court he knows of cases where people diagnosed as being dead by "neurological criteria" have been proven to be alive. 13 June 2022 - Mrs Justice Arbuthnot rules that Archie is dead based on MRI scan results. "I find that Archie died at noon on Monday 31 May 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day," she rules. Archie's family immediately indicate they will apply for permission to appeal the decision. 20 June 2022 - The family mount an appeal to the same judge, arguing that evidence had not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot agrees that the family have a "compelling" case and the matter is sent to the Court of Appeal. 29 June 2022 - Three Court of Appeal judges uphold the family's appeal, and order a fresh hearing to take place at the High Court in front of a different judge. 11 July 2022 - The new hearing begins in the High Court before Mr Justice Hayden. Doctors treating Archie at Royal London Hospital argue that continuing the treatment will only "delay the inevitable". 15 July 2022 - Mr Justice Hayden concludes that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment, calling the medical evidence "compelling and unanimous". He adds: "There are unfortunately no treatments possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie's brain." Once again, Archie's family say they will appeal the decision. 25 July 2022 - Three Court of Appeal judges hear the appeal, but back Mr Justice Hayden's ruling that treatment can end as it is in Archie's best interests. A stay is put in place for Archie's treatment to continue until 2pm on 27 July. 27 July 2022 - As the stay expires, Archie's family are given a further 24 hours to appeal to European Court of Human Rights. However, they say that court has a "track record" of rejecting cases such as Archie's and instead want to go to the United Nations. They apply to the Supreme Court to be allowed to appeal to the UN. 28 July 2022 - Supreme Court judges refuse to intervene, and support the Court of Appeal ruling that Royal London Hospital can withdraw life support treatment lawfully. 29 July 2022 - Archie's family make an application to the UN, under a protocol which allows individuals and families to make complaints about violation of disabled people's rights). 30 July 2022 - The UN issues the UK government's legal department with a request so that it has time to consider Archie's case. 31 July 2022 - The UK government asks the High Court to delay the withdrawal of treatment so that the UN has time to consider the case. 1 August 2022 - A last-minute hearing organised at the request of the health secretary. Lawyers representing Archie's parents say unless the withdrawal of life support treatment is postponed, the court would be "complicit" in "flagrant breach of international law". But Court of Appeal judges refuses to postpone the withdrawal of life-support, extending it only until midday on Tuesday, 2 August. The most senior family judge in the country says the UN convention is an "unconventional international treaty and is not part of UK law", and that it continues to be in Archie's best interests to stop treatment. 2 August 2022 - Archie's family file an appeal to the Supreme Court. Back to top

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know