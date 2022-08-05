A man who punched, kicked and stamped a homeless man to death has been convicted of murder.

Grant Harding, 30, attacked Robert Jadecki, 44, in the early hours of 16 June 2021, in the Hester Street area of Northampton.

Police described the attack on Mr Jadecki as "violent and unprovoked".

During the attack, Harding punched, kicked and stamped on him, all while shouting abuse. He was then was chased and detained by a member of the public.

Mr Jadecki was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died later that day.

Following a trial at Northamptonshire Crown Court, a jury on Friday found Harding guilty of murder.

He will be sentenced at the same court at a later date.

Det Con Josette Davis from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said: “Being homeless does not make Robert’s death any less important than anyone else’s, and I really want to highlight this point.

"Hester Street was his home, and he was beaten to death in his sleeping bag, in an unprovoked and brutal assault.

“He didn’t deserve to die, and I am pleased that we have been able to give him the justice he deserves in the form of today’s result at court.

“I will remember Robert long after this case has finished. He was well-thought of at the Hope Centre as well as by the residents in Hester Street and it’s vital that he is remembered as an important part of Northampton’s community.”

