Police searching for a missing man say they have found a body in a ditch in west Norfolk.

The family of 35-year-old Tolulope Oladosu, 35, from King’s Lynn, have been informed, though formal identification has yet to take place.

The body was discovered by Swan Lane in King's Lynn at about 1.40pm on Thursday, after searches by police and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers were at the scene on Thursday, and a police cordon was put in place while crime scene investigators carried out inquiries.

Police said a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Mr Oladosu had last been seen at his home in the town late on Monday evening, and was reported missing the following morning.

