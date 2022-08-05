A 21-year-old man who died after being swept out to sea in Essex has been named.

Sujal Sahu, was originally from the Ajmer region of India and had been studying at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge.

He died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the sea at Clacton on 19 July, at the peak of the UK's record-breaking heatwave.

His body was found in Jaywick four days after a massive search and rescue operation.

Lifeboats joined the search for the swimmer. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He had been visiting the coast with friends as the region experienced temperatures touching 40C. Five other people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital.

According to a report in the Times of India, Mr Sahu’s parents had mortgaged their home to pay for their son's education.

Speaking to the newspaper, a friend Omkar Singh, described Mr Sahu as "nice, humble, sociable and friendly."

He said he had been enjoying himself at Cambridge where he had been living for two years.

Anglia Ruskin University is paying the travel costs of the family from India to the UK.

A spokesman for the college said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Sujal’s family at this time.

"We are offering support to his fellow students."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know