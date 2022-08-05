Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has used his contacts at his old club Aston Villa to sign teenage midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan.

Ramsey, 19, is the younger brother of current Villa first team star Jacob who scored against the Canaries at Carrow Road in the Premier League last season.

Both brothers came through the academy at Villa Park and were integrated into the first team set-up under Smith.

Aaron spent some of last season on loan at League One side Cheltenham Town, where he scored once in 15 appearances.

He will now reunite with Smith at Carrow Road as he looks to continue his development in the Championship.

Chile international Marcelino Núñez also signed for Norwich this week. Credit: PA

Ramsey, who has also signed a new long-term deal at Villa, is Norwich's fourth midfield signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Isaac Hayden, Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Núñez.

“Aaron trained with the first team quite a lot when I was at Villa. He played during pre-season matches with us as well. He’s one that really excited myself and Shakey," Smith said.

Ramsey added: "What I want to show the fans is that I can do things other people can’t do, I can score goals and get assists – I just love creating goals.

"I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m about."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know