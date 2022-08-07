Machete-wielding gang in balaclavas stab footballer during a match in Ipswich

A machete-wielding gang in balaclavas stabbed a footballer during a match in Ipswich yesterday afternoon.

The victim, in his 20s, is thought to have been playing football at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Braziers Wood Road yesterday at 4pm, when the gang ran on to the pitch and attacked him.

The gang then ran away, leaving the victim with wounds to his arm and his hip.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

This morning, Suffolk police confirmed that they have arrested two teenagers, aged 16 and 15, in connection with the attack.

Both boys have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

Police say the victim and the attackers know each other.

Football pitches at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich Credit: ITV Anglia

Suffolk Football Association said in a statement: "We are aware a very serious incident took place at a football match in Ipswich this afternoon.

"We are working with the relevant authorities to fully understand what happened, and supporting those involved. No further comment will be made at this stage."

There are ten pitches at Gainsborough Sports Centre and several matches were taking place during the time of the attack.

Assington Stanley FC who were playing against Kesgrave Kestrals at the time, have issued a statement wishing the victim a full recovery.

Assington Stanley FC were one of the teams playing at Gainsborough Sports Centre yesterday Credit: Assington Stanley FC/Facebook

Gainsborough Sports Centre has been contacted by ITV Anglia and is thought to be open as usual.