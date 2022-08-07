Memorial service for RAF gunner Corrie McKeague held in Suffolk

Play Brightcove video

A memorial service for RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has been held in Suffolk almost six years since he disappeared after a night out.

The service was held yesterday inside the church at RAF Honington where Corrie McKeague was based.

After an inquest in March, his family and friends were able to finally come together to pay their respects and remember a man who, according to his father, would walk into a room and light it up.

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart arrived, alongside other family members.

Nicola Urquhart arrives for the memorial service for her son Credit: fourth left

She had recently posted on social media that as a family they were ready to have a memorial for Corrie and they've been supported by RAF Honington to do that.

Station commander Group Captain Holland said in a statement said: "Our thoughts continue to be with SAC McKeagues family friends and colleagues and all those whose lives he touched."

A memorial service for Corrie McKeague has taken place Credit: Suffolk Police/PA

The 23 year old airman from Dunfermline in Fife disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in September 2016.

Despite an enormous search effort no further trace of Corrie was ever found. The only hint of where he ended up came from his mobile phone signal.

An inquest in March concluded he had died after climbing into an industrial bin which was tipped into a waste lorry, and his mother Nicola admitted on the Find Corrie Facebook page that she had struggled to come to terms with those findings.

Speaking after the ceremony, she said: "I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everybody that came and thank you to the RAF for putting on such a beautiful service for Corrie."

The inquest in March brought to a close an almost six-year mystery, and so the service was been a chance for many to finally say their goodbyes.