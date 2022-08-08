The family of a man who died in a collision on the A14 in Cambridgeshire became a father for the second time just a fortnight ago, his family said.

Hasan Riza Haidary, 37, was driving a Mercedes Vito when he crashed with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway at about 2.30am on Tuesday.

Paramedics attended but Mr Haidary, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, died at the scene.

His family said his death would leave a "huge hole" in the lives of everyone he knew.

"Hasan Riza Haidary was a lovely man, known to everyone in his community and he was the secretary of the Peterborough Afghan Shia association," they said in a statement.

“He was the sort of a person that was always available when called upon within our community.

“Hasan was a hard worker, being the sole provider for his family back in Afghanistan, as well as his family in Peterborough including his wife, his son Ali, aged nearly four, and his daughter Hasti, born only two weeks ago.

“Hasan’s 15-year-old brother had also recently come to the UK.

"We are devastated to lose such a loving man and his loss will leave a huge hole in the lives of everyone he knew."

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101, quoting incident 46 of 2 August.

