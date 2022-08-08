Four-time gold medallist Jake Jarman will carry the flag for Team England at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games later.

The gymnast has been one of the break-out stars of the games, having topped the podium in the floor, vault and all-around individual events, and in the team competition.

Jarman, 20, will lead his team out in the Alexander Stadium as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games come to a close.

He trains at the Huntingdon Gymnastics Club in Cambridgeshire, where Jarman's inspiration Louis Smith also trained.

After his quad gold glory, Jarman told ITV News of how his rise to the top of the sport had begun with him being talent-spotted at his local park in Peterborough.

"From what my mum told me, when I was at my local park, on the monkey bars, doing my thing, one of the local coaches approached my mum and said: 'You should take your son to gymnastics'," he said.

Fireworks at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA

The closing ceremony begins at 8pm on Monday, after 11 days of sporting action, in a production celebrating the musical heritage of the West Midlands.

At the opening ceremony, Nottingham-born weightlifter Emily Campbell and diver Jack Laugher from Harrogate carried the flag for the host nation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know