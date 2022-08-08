How to get help and support if you're struggling with your mental health
If you have been affected by any issues raised in our programmes, support is available.
You can contact the organisations listed below for help, support and information.
Suicide and emotional distress
CALM, Campaign Against Living Miserably runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat. It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP). Call 0800 585858 (daily, 5pm to midnight).
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues. It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding. Call 0300 123 3393 or email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS - aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour. It provides practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice over telephone, text and email service which is staffed by trained professionals. Call 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org.
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline) or email jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need when they need it. Text YM to 85258 or call 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am-4pm).
Shout is a 24/7 text service, free on all major mobile networks, for anyone struggling to cope and in need of immediate help. Text SHOUT to 85258.
SOS Silence of Suicide provides a listening service for children and adults who need emotional support, understanding, compassion & kindness. Phone: 0300 102 0505