A pensioner who has admitted causing the death of a five-month-old boy in a crash may have been "legally insane" at the time, a court has heard.

Louis Thorold was being pushed in his pram by his mother along the A10 at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, in January last year when a delivery van mounted the pavement, hitting them both.

Shelagh Robertson, 74, is accused of causing death by careless driving after her Mazda car turned right into the path of the van, forcing it to veer towards the baby boy and his mum.

As her trial opened at Cambridge Crown Court, the jury was told the pensioner, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, did not deny causing the crash.

Shelagh Robertson, 74, arriving at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. Credit: PA

James Leonard, defending, said that "by any reasonable test" Robertson's driving had fallen below the standard expected.

But he said expert witnesses would testify her careless driving was the result of undiagnosed, atypical Alzheimer's, which meant she was "legally insane" at the time.

It will now be up to defence lawyers to prove that, on the balance of probabilities, this was the case.

Louis Thorold with his mum, Rachael. Credit: Family photo

The court heard from prosecutor David Matthew that dash-cam footage would show there was nothing wrong with the way Andrew Freestone had been driving his van and that Robertson had told a witness soon after that she had not seen it coming.

She also spoke to police in the aftermath, telling them it was all her fault, the jury was told.

Louis was killed instantly in the crash and Rachael Thorold, Louis' mother, was seriously injured.

She was in a coma for 10 days and spent a total of four months in hospital.

Last year, the baby's father, Christopher Thorold paid tribute to his son in a statement released through police.

He said: “We will love you always, our little Louis.

"You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world.

“I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone.

“You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.”

Since the crash, Louis' family has set up the Louis Thorold Foundation with the aim of eliminating infant pedestrian deaths, and called for immediate improvements at the junction of the A10 and Car Dyke Road.

The trial is expected to last three to four days.

