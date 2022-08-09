A police officer who was punched in the head so hard it caused a bleed on his brain has recalled the moment he was left "speaking gibberish" as he returned to the station.

It has taken PC Leo Clarke more than a year to get back to the front line following the attack in February 2021. He has issued a plea with the public: "Don't take your anger out on us."

The 25-year-old - who only joined the force three years ago - had been called to a house in Peterborough just before 5pm on 8 February after a man in his 20s had become violent towards his family.

The man, who had missed a psychiatric appointment at the hospital, reacted angrily when PC Clarke turned on his body camera - grabbing him and punching him in the head.

The police officer said it was not until he returned to the station that he realised something was seriously wrong.

"I walked up the stairs to the response office in Thorpe Wood and remember having to hold on to the handrail thinking: 'This isn’t good, it wasn’t just a punch'," he said on Cambridgeshire Police's 'Not part of the job' podcast.

"I went into the office and my skipper’s look alone worried me. I spoke in gibberish apparently, and it was at that point they realised I needed to go to hospital."

According to government statistics, there were more than 41,000 attacks on police officers last year (2021/22) - including almost 12,000 which resulted in injuries.

In Cambridgeshire alone, there were more than 500 attacks.

It was only when PC Clarke was released from hospital that he became aware of the full extent of his injuries - after seeing his scar for the first time.

Following surgery he was left with staples snaking round his still-blood-covered head all the way to his ear.

"The photos still hit home when I see them," he said. "My dad and girlfriend picked me up. I think he was crying more than she was!

"The doctors told me it was a bleed on the brain and, left unchecked, it could cause a lot of damage. Luckily my skipper and colleagues saw something was wrong and got me to hospital early, that has helped me get back to how I am now."

It took the constable 10 months to recover and be able to return to work on restricted duties in December last year.

PC Leo Clarke is back on the beat with Cambridgeshire Police after being attacked on duty in 2021 Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Now back on the beat, he has urged people not to take their frustrations out on the police - insisting their main role is to help people.

“One of the main things for police is life and limb – making sure everyone is OK," he said.

"If we turn up, it doesn’t always mean you’re in trouble so don’t instantly worry and don’t take your anger out on us.

“We’ve got families as well we want to go home to, so it’s not fair. It might not be an ambulance turning up like you want, but we will get to where you need to and do our best to help you.”

PC Clarke's attacker admitted causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent and in April 2021 was jailed for a year and eight months.

Nick Dean, Cambridgeshire Chief Constable, said: "It should be remembered that police officers and staff are people, they are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.

"When they are attacked they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect others."

