A convicted murderer who absconded from prison has handed himself in to police.

Terry Game, 50, had been missing from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire since Thursday after being released on a temporary licence, but failing to return.

He was jailed in 2006 for the murder of Lisa Edwards at a caravan park in Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex in August 2005.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum tariff of 15 years.

Avon and Somerset police said he handed himself in to a station in Cambridgeshire on Monday and had been taken back into custody.

Officers thanked the public for their help in finding Game.

