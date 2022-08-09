Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage shows the moments leading up to the crash which killed five-month-old Louis Thorold

This is the horrifying moment a 75-year-old woman pulled out in front of a van, sending it careering into a mother and baby as they walked along the road.

Louis Thorold was just five months old when he was killed in the crash on the A10 at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire.

The dashcam footage shows a Mazda car driven by Shelagh Robertson as she pulled out in front of the delivery van, forcing him off the road and on to the pavement where Louis' mum Rachael Thorold was pushing him in his pram.

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, is on trial accused of causing death by careless driving.

She denies the charge, although admits causing the crash.

Shelagh Robertson, 75, arriving at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. Credit: PA

Her lawyers told a jury at Cambridge Crown Court she was suffering with undiagnosed, atypical Azheimer's at the time of the crash in January 2021 meaning she was "legally insane".

As the dashcam footage was shown in court, Louis' mother and father, Chris Thorold, left the room.

Louis was killed instantly in the crash and his mother was seriously injured. She was in a coma for 10 days and spent a total of four months in hospital.

Opening the prosecution case, David Matthew described van driver Andrew Freestone as a "careful and professional driver" who was driving "properly, sensibly and within the speed limit".

The trial continues.

