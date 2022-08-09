The friend of a pensioner accused of causing a crash that killed a five-month-old baby has told a court that she stopped travelling in her car three years before because she felt "unsafe" as a passenger.

Shelagh Robertson, 75, was driving home from a shopping trip to Tesco when she turned into the path of an oncoming van on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire, forcing it on to the pavement on January 22 last year, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

The van hit Rachael Thorold and her son Louis Thorold, killing baby Louis and throwing Mrs Thorold into the air, causing her serious injuries.

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, denies causing the infant's death by careless driving and is on trial.

Jurors were told on the first day of the trial that Robertson's defence was that she was suffering with a form of undiagnosed Alzheimer's that meant she was "legally insane" at the time of the crash.

Former teacher Angela Brown, who said she had known Robertson since around 2010, told the court that she had last been driven by the defendant in around the winter of 2018.

She recalled an occasion that year when she was a passenger in Robertson's car, and Robertson approached a junction on the A10 and "seemed uncertain of how to proceed".

"I began to feel unsafe and wondered if something was the matter," she said.

Ms Brown said she also noticed that Robertson had begun to have difficulty with sewing and knitting, recalling that she also began to experience language difficulties in 2016 to 2017.

Shelagh Robertson, 75, arriving at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday. Credit: PA

Expert would have 'told woman not to drive'

Adam Zeman, professor of cognitive of behavioural neurology at the University of Exeter, said those difficulties may have signalled the beginnings of Robertson's dementia.

Prof Zeman was instructed by defence lawyers to compile a report on Robertson.

He told jurors that the defendant had "dementia caused most probably by Alzheimer's disease in a slightly atypical presentation".

He said that if he saw someone at his dementia clinic with the "difficulties" he saw in Robertson he would "advise them immediately not to drive".

Prof Zeman said Robertson would have been at "high risk of becoming confused at that junction and one possible outcome of the confusion would be to look the wrong way".

"It's a difficult junction for the average healthy driver," he said.

Prof Zeman said that "some forms of dementia are diagnosed relatively late as the features are rather subtle".

"The time her problems were getting more severe coincided with the pandemic so there would have been fewer opportunities for face-to-face contact than there normally would be," he said.

The expert witness added that Robertson had "few close relatives" and her husband was "severely unwell", which was significant as "it's often the spouses who bring you along" to a dementia clinic.

Jurors were shown an MRI scan of the defendant's brain, and Prof Zeman said it showed "shrinkage" of a part of the brain associated with memory and language.

The trial continues.

