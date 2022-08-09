Police are appealing for witnesses after a gang of men were seen with machetes, petrol bombs and water pistols filled with petrol.

The group, who were described as wearing dark clothing, were seen at about 12.30am on Sunday in Milton Keynes, on Weavers Hill in the Fullers Slade area.

A 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and has been bailed until 2 September.

Police investigator Charles Cox, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: "I am appealing for anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to please contact Thames Valley Police."

Witnesses can report information online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220350759, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

