Strike action at Britain's busiest container port has edged closer after talks aimed at averting a walk-out failed.

Members of the Unite union at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk are proposing the action in a dispute over pay.

It is set to last for eight days from 21 August.

The port authority said it had offered a £500 lump sum on top of a 7% pay rise during talks on Monday.

A spokesman said: "We are disappointed and regret that, despite our best efforts, we have still been unable to reach an agreement with the hourly branch of Unite.

"During talks yesterday the port further improved its position, offering a £500 lump sum in addition to 7%.

"The staff branch of Unite and the Police Federation of Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company have agreed to put a similar offer to their members.

"In contrast, the hourly branch of Unite has again rejected the port’s improved position and refused to put it to its members.

"We urge them to consult their members on the latest offer as soon as possible. There will be no winners from a strike which will only result in their members losing money they would otherwise have earned.

"Our focus has been to find a solution that works for our employees and protects the future success of the port. The union has rejected the company’s offer to meet again."

Unite national officer Robert Morton said: “Felixstowe docks is massively profitable. In 2020 alone, it raked in £61m in pre-tax profits and paid dividends of £99m.

"It can afford to put forward a reasonable pay offer to our members but once again has chosen not to.

"That decision was driven by greed not need. Unite’s door remains open for further talks but strike action will go ahead unless the company tables an offer that our members can accept."

