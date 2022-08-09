An A-level student - who skipped class to meet friends near another school - was stabbed in the back by a teenager as he tried to run away, a court has heard.Ahmednur Nuur, 16, was killed as students looked out of their classroom windows in February this year.

Justice Will-Mamah, 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley, is accused of his murder during a fight outside Milton Keynes College.

The two teenagers, who attended different schools, had both been involved in a brawl between a group of youths.

Luton Crown Court heard how, after being struck on the forehead with a piece of concrete, Will-Mamah had come at the group with a large knife in his hand.Ahmednur, who is not thought to have thrown the concrete, was running away when he was stabbed in the left side of his back. The jury heard Will-Mamah had allegedly told him: "I have shanked you."

The 16-year-old was not able to travel far and collapsed, said prosecutor Jane Osborne QC. Paramedics were called, but he died shortly afterwards.

The stab wound had entered his back, travelled through his lung and entered his heart. Death was caused by blood loss.Will-Mamah denies murder and possessing a knife on Friday, 11 February.

The stabbing took place outside Milton Keynes College. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Osborne said Ahmednur was a Year 12 pupil studying for his A-levels at Walton High School in Milton Keynes.

He was due to have a maths class that morning, but he and a friend skipped the lesson and went across the city to Milton Keynes College. They met up with people, forming a group of eight.

The defendant was also studying for his A-levels at St Paul’s Catholic School, close to the college.

"There is no reason to think they had any knowledge of each other," said the prosecutor.She added: "The defendant approached them and asked if they were there for him. There was a verbal argument. It turned into a psychical argument - one or more punches were thrown."A student from St Paul’s heard someone shout: "Come on then. Are you scared?"CCTV from a private house showed Will-Mamah with a large knife in his hand, and then a stone or a piece of rock striking him in the middle of his forehead.Will-Mamah was arrested that evening. The jury was told the knife and the clothing he was wearing had not been recovered.In a police interview he said he had been given the knife by a friend who had told him he might need it after he had seen a group of "30 intimidating" youths.He told the police he had been surrounded and the group had flick knives and machetes, the court was told.

Ms Osborne said: "The only person who produced a knife was the defendant. At the time the knife was used, the boys were running away. There was no good reason to use it."

In an opening remark to the jury, Lewis Power QC, defending, told jurors Will-Mamah had acted in lawful self-defence.

He said: "There is no dispute the defendant inflicted the single stab which caused the tragic death of Ahmednur Nuur.

"He believed he was to be attacked and stabbed. Indeed he was attacked and injured."He had the knife for self-defence and was passed it shortly before the incident."The trial is expected to last up to seven weeks.

