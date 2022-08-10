Play Brightcove video

Watch drone pictures of the fire from Sky Cam East

A large gorse fire on the edge of Ipswich sent up huge plumes of smoke that could be seen across the town.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received 149 calls on Tuesday evening to reports of the fire on Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The calls came in from 5.40pm to the fire which measured about seven acres.

Several stations sent crews and equipment to deal with the fire, with seven jets and five hose reel jets being needed to get it under control.

Station manager Andy Message from Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "Crews surrounded the fire as quickly as possible, causing as little damage to the heath as possible.

"We worked really hard in arduous conditions, and we'll remain on scene for some time dampening down and knocking down some hot spots."

He added that people needed to be mindful of the tinder dry conditions and avoid all open fires and barbecues.

"We are exceptionally busy and we expect to be over the next few days, so if you can, please be vigilant with your fire safety measures," Mr Message said.

Crews from several stations attended the fire at Rushmere Heath Credit: Gareth Perkins

Ipswich Town Football Club tweeted about the fire ahead of their game against Colchester United at Portman Road.

It advised fans coming to the area to keep safe and follow instructions from emergency services.

