A man has been found guilty of murdering a friend who woke him up.

Robert Crabtree, 33, flew into a rage after being woken up by Jimmy Moore who had come to pick up Crabtree's brother Ryan from the house they shared in Essex.

After shouting at Mr Moore out of the window, he came downstairs and confronted him with a knife, stabbing him several times.

Mr Moore, 33, then got into his car and attempted to leave and managed to drive a short distance down the road before collapsing at the wheel.

Robert Crabtree, of Palmers Grove in Nazeing near Harlow, was convicted of murder following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The jury heard that he had become annoyed after Mr Moore threw stones at his window on the morning of 25 September, mistakenly believing Ryan Crabtree was asleep inside.

After police were called, officers found Mr Moore inside his car and he died at the scene.

Robert Crabtree was arrested on suspicion of murder and during his first interview claimed he had been acting in self-defence. He said he had only picked up a knife after being assaulted by Mr Moore.

Ryan Crabtree claimed Mr Moore had been carrying a weapon, but CCTV footage did not show him with anything in his hands.

Ryan Crabtree, 30, of no fixed address was convicted of perverting the course of justice having been found to have tried to help his brother clean up the blood from the driveway.

He also turned off their CCTV following the incident in an attempt to keep evidence from police.

The two brothers will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 9 September.

'Utterly heartbreaking'

Det Supt Scott Egerton, who led the investigation, said: “Robert Crabtree used extreme violence to settle an argument and it had fatal consequences.

“Perhaps what is most galling is that the dispute over which Jimmy Moore lost his life was so innocuous.

“This case highlights the serious impact knives can have and how easily their use can significantly escalate any situation.

“It is utterly heart-breaking that Jimmy has lost his life over waking someone up. No court result will ever bring him back to his family but I hope this will help them move forward.”

