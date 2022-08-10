An NHS worker and her fiancé, who is a builder, have won a million pounds on the National Lottery.

Maxine Lloyd, an Occupational Therapist, has recently had successful treatment for breast cancer.

Maxine and her partner Wayne Tilbury won the money on an Instant Win Game on The National Lottery app.

Maxine said: "It's been a rollercoaster nine months. A breast cancer diagnosis, surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. I turned fifty in February and then Wayne proposed. Now the win…what's next?"

Maxine was diagnosed with breast cancer last November. She had surgery in December and on Christmas Eve she was told the primary cancer had been successfully removed.

To reduce the risk of reoccurrence she agreed to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Remembering the moment she won Maxine said: "Wayne was fast asleep but I was wide awake so decided to play a National Lottery game on my phone.

"The game clarified I had won big, but I didn't know what to do so decided to wake-up Wayne. He half opened his eyes and said, 'Can't do anything about it now, go back to sleep' and drifted off. I of course couldn't sleep.

"The next morning when Wayne came to his senses he asked, 'Did I dream we won the Lottery last night or did it actually happen?!'"

Both plan to carry on working, buy a new home and treat their grown-up children.