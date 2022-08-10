Visitors to a beauty spot have been told not to go in the water after a toxic algae that can be deadly to animals was seen.

The blue-green algae, which has been spotted at Priory Country Park in Bedford and some of the borough's watercourses, produces toxins which can kill wild animals, farm livestock and domestic pets.

It can also cause skin rashes and illness if swallowed by humans.

The blooms can also have a negative effect on the appearance, quality and use of the water, as well as producing an unpleasant odour, said Bedford Borough Council.

The council has also reported its concerns to Public Health England and the Environment Agency. Organisations which use the area have also been told. Local organisations that use the areas affected have also been notified.Councillor Charles Royden, the council's portfolio holder for environment, said: “Although blue-green algae form naturally on some waters, conditions this year have meant that blooms have become more prominent.

"The hot, dry weather combined with the lack of wind and rain has resulted in greater build ups of algae that aren’t being dispersed as they usually would.

“Please be sure to avoid any blue-green algae that you come across and ensure any children and pets are supervised at all times while near any lakes or rivers in the borough.”

Any sightings should be reported to the Environment Agency on 0800 807060.

