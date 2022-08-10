Police are investigating after two people in their 70s were found dead in Essex.

Officers and emergency services were called to Fisher Way in Braintree at 3.40pm on Tuesday after reports of concerns for the two individuals’ welfare, Essex Police said.

They found two people had died and the circumstances are being investigated.

Police said they are treating the deaths as unexplained, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, which they believe to have been an isolated incident.

The families of the two people are being supported by specialist officers.

