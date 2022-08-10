Conservation workers at a nature reserve ravaged by wildfire say they are fearful it could happen again as the country braces itself for more soaring temperatures.

Eighty acres of Wild Ken Hill - the home of the BBC's Springwatch programme - were lost on 19 July when parts of the country topped 40C, making it the hottest day ever.

Over the next few days, staff discovered the charred bodies of snakes, deer and other animals who had been unable to escape as strong winds propelled the flames through the west Norfolk coastal park.

With temperatures predicted to reach the mid-30s again over the next few days, the Met Office has issued its highest warning for fires, as well as an amber weather warning for extreme heat.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber heatwave health warning for southern and central England.

With no sign of rain coming, Andrew Waddison, of Wild Ken Hill at Snettisham, said it was a cause for serious concern.

"With conditions as dry as they are, we are always fearful and on edge," he said. "The heat we have got coming again this week means this could happen again - so we are fearful for the short term for the future here, across the whole estate and across the county."

Mr Waddison was one of the first on the scene of the fire last month and captured drone footage of the aftermath which showed acres of blackened landscape still smoking after fire crews had left.

Weeks on, the smell of smoke remains.

"It's a stark, barren landscape where it should be teeming with life," he said.

"The coastal park sits between woodland, fresh marsh and sea. It's a vital area for incredibly rare and endangered birds such as turtle doves and many others that choose this area to nest.

"Their habitat has gone at the moment and it's a big worry, as we move forward with climate change, that these things will happen more and more."

Wild Ken Hill has begun to recover - with green shoots of life beginning to be seen beneath the burned patches of vegetation.

The reserve covers a total of 4,000 acres, meaning there is still plenty to be seen by visitors.

But Mr Waddison said securing the long-term future of the whole site would require "people changing their ways".

"I think the long term impact, and the long term trend, is scary for us," he said. "We need rain and we need to take this climate crisis far more seriously."

Green shoots of life are beginning to appear at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk where 80 acres were destroyed by wildfire in July. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Fire crews across the country began planning for this latest heatwave last week.

On 19 July, Norfolk Fire Service had every single appliance tied up with fires and had to call on held from Newcastle and Liverpool to help out after more than a dozen houses were destroyed.

Head of response Paul Seaman said the forecast for prolonged high temperatures over four or five days were a worry.

"Wildfires will spread really quickly at the moment," he said. "We have environmental conditions which are perfect for wild fires.

"If you see a fire, however small, please dial 999. We would much rather go early to a small fire than go later on and be there for hours and hours."

He urged people to think carefully while out and about over the next few days, avoid using disposable barbecues, and take their litter home with them - particularly glass bottles.

The fireman also asked people to download the What3Words app on their phones to help them pinpoint the location of a fire more easily.

