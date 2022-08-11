An elderly woman has died after she was pulled from the water at a beach.

Essex Police said emergency services responded to concerns for the wellbeing of a woman in Walton-on-the-Naze at around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was pulled from the water.

She died despite the efforts of the public and paramedics.

The force said: “Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We want to thank the members of the public and partner agencies for their efforts responding to this incident.”

