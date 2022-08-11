A man who was hit by several vehicles as attempted to cross a busy motorway on foot has still not been identified by authorities - nearly three years after he died.

He was crossing the northbound M1 in Northamptonshire on 29 November 2019, at junction 18, and died at the scene.

Since then, officers have been working to identify him and trace members of his family - including making appeals in the media and circulated his DNA and fingerprints internationally - but without success.

At an inquest last week in Northampton, a coroner reached a conclusion of accidental death.

Police have now reissued an e-fit produced by an expert at Liverpool John Moores University to show what the man would have looked like, in the hope that someone will recognise him.

The man is described as having been in his late teens or early 20s, about 5ft 1in, with black hair and brown eyes. He had a wispy growth of facial hair and what looked to be an old piercing in his left ear lobe, said police.

He also had two faint linear scars, about 1.5cm and 3cm long, on the back of his lower left arm.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a black, long-sleeved top marked with the words "The Urban Club, Bronx", a black and grey jumper and black jeans. He was carrying a phone charger with a European plug, some Euros and a Samsung mobile phone with an Orange France sim card in it.

Police suspect he may have entered the country illegally, disembarked from a lorry, and then crossed the southbound carriageway of the M1, making it successfully across all three lanes, before being struck in an attempt to then cross the northbound carriageway.

Anyone with informations should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

