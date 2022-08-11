A police officer has pleaded not guilty over one count of assault by beating following an alleged incident at a traffic stop.

PC Charlie Thompson, of Essex Police, entered the plea at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The court heard that Thompson, 25, is accused of assaulting Zeki Badruddin by beating him.

The alleged incident took place on 19 January 2022 on the A127, near the Mayflower Retail Park in Basildon.

Thompson, who was wearing a navy suit, white shirt and burgundy tie, also spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was granted unconditional bail and is due to stand trial at Colchester Magistrates' Court on 23 November.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) began an investigation following a mandatory conduct referral from Essex Police in February.

In June the IOPC passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge contrary to section 39 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

An Essex Police spokesman previously said: “We are aware of an incident involving an Essex Police officer which took place in Basildon on Wednesday 19 January.

“Once we were made aware of the incident, the officer was placed on restricted duties and a mandatory referral was made to the IOPC.

“The IOPC made the decision to independently investigate the incident.

“Essex Police continues to fully co-operate with the IOPC investigation and now awaits the outcome of legal proceedings.”

