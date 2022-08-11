A teenager who blinded a man in one eye when he threw ammonia in his face outside a pub has been jailed for 10 years.

Jamie Stevens, 18, from Norwich, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court was told Stevens had squirted ammonia, a chemical commonly found in commercial cleaning products, at the victim following an argument at the Golden Lion pub in Newmarket in May.

The victim had gone into the pub to collect three friends after Stevens had threatened one of them after a row.

Stevens then followed the victim outside the pub before launching his attack.

The Golden Lion pub in Newmarket. Credit: Google Street View

The victim has since had to learn to drive with just one eye, and regularly suffers from panic attacks and nightmares.

In addition to his 10-year sentence, Stevens was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.

“This was an horrendous attack and brought devastating consequences for the victim," said Det Sgt Thomas Darville, of Suffolk Police.

"Suffolk Police are pleased that the courts have recognised the severity of Stevens’ actions and imposed a sentence which, I hope, will also act as a deterrent for any future assaults of this nature.”

