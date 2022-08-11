Police investigating the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a lorry trailer have arrested a man in Romania.

Marius Mihai Dragici, 48, has been detained by Romanian police in the city of Bucharest, said Essex Police.

It follows the issuing of a European Arrest Warrant.

An application is now being made to extradite him to the UK, said the force.

Essex Police last month made a public appeal to trace the Romanian national, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.

The Vietnamese men, women and children were discovered suffocated on 23 October, 2019, on Eastern Avenue in Grays in Essex.

The lorry had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium to the Port of Purfleet, in Essex.

Last month a Vietnamese delegation visited Essex Police headquarters to meet senior officers and those investigating the incident.

39 bodies of Vietnamese migrants were found inside a lorry trailer in Essex in October 2019. Credit: PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know